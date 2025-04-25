Indian cargo specialist Jet Freight Logistics is to be the country’s first operator of converted Airbus A330s, under a modification deal with EFW.

The aircraft will be converted through an agreement between EFW and United Arab Emirates investment entity Confity Capital Partners.

EFW says Confity has entered a ”multi-aircraft” pact and Jet Freight Logistics, based in Mumbai, is the launch customer.

The A330s will be converted from the end of this year.

EFW has not disclosed the variants involved, or the source of the aircraft. It offers the A330-200P2F with a 60t payload or the A330-300P2F which is capable of carrying 62t.

Its Dresden facility, as well as its partner sites, will carry out the modification work.

Confity managing partner Sia Ashok says the collaboration will advance its efforts to develop ”future-ready cargo infrastructure”, adding that the A330 ”aligns perfectly with our investment thesis”.

EFW has already introduced single-aisle Airbus conversions, the A321P2F and A320P2F, to the Indian market.

Confity senior partner Amit Baum adds that the company is “already looking beyond this project” with plans for “additional” co-operation.

“After identifying the need and the possible partners, it was imperative to partner with the leading technical experts of this field,” says Baum.

“Having EFW experts partner with us on this project is a major technical risk reduction as they have proven their capabilities.”