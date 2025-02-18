US aerospace firm Jetcruzer International has become the first buyer of a standalone 600kW electric propulsion system developed by low-emission specialist ZeroAvia.

Jetcruzer, based in California, is intending to use the system for electric flight testing as part of its Jetcruzer 500E aircraft programme.

The 500E has been conceived as an electric version of the Jetcruzer 500, a push-prop aircraft design originally developed by another company, Advanced Aerodynamics and Structures, as a Pratt & Whitney PT6-powered airframe.

Development of the 500 stagnated before certification and the programme was sold, eventually being acquired in 2017 by Jetcruzer International which modified the aircraft as the 500E and embarked on flight tests.

Jetcruzer International chief Victor Tao says the electrification of the 500E represents “a bold step forward in reducing carbon emissions”.

He says ZeroAvia has demonstrated “remarkable expertise” with its technology.

“Their cutting-edge electric propulsion solutions align perfectly with our vision, and we look forward to working closely with them throughout this process,” he adds.

Jetcruzer International aims to put the six-seat hydrogen-electric 500E into service in 2028, and follow it with another model, the 1250E, in 2030.

ZeroAvia’s 600kW propulsion system will be integrated into the flight testing using a redesigned Jetcruzer 500 as the platform.

The propulsion system features four 200kW bidirectional inverters, converting DC current to AC, supplying a direct-drive motor capable of reaching 2,200rpm.

ZeroAvia expects to deliver the system to Jetcruzer in spring this year. The company has opened a facility in Everett, Washington, to produce the systems both for its own hydrogen-electric powertrains and third-party customers.

“It is exciting that our first sale of the 600kW [system] as a standalone unit will support a project with simultaneously a rich history and a bright future,” says ZeroAvia chief business officer Sergey Kiselev.

“Our commitment to deep vertical integration in development of our full powertrain technology is paying off, as we have amassed a range of [intellectual property] and a portfolio of valuable fuel-cell and electric-propulsion components that have a strong market in their own right.”