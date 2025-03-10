Russian civil aviation research institute GosNIIAS has ordered the initiation of work to prolong the life of Antonov An-26 regional aircraft by another 10 years.

The Soviet-era An-26 first flew in 1969 and the order – listed in procurement documents, according to news agency Interfax – would extend the type’s life from 50 years to 60.

GosNIIAS has awarded a contract and is requesting completion by the end of January 2028.

The reason for the project has not been specified but the Russian aerospace industry has been developing aircraft intended to replace the An-24 and An-26.

These include the Ilyushin Il-114-300 and the UZGA TVRS-44 Ladoga twin turboprops.

But the Russian government disclosed last year that serial production of both types has been pushed back.

It indicted a two-year delay for the Il-114-300, to 2026, while the Ladoga would be postponed to 2028.

An-26s are powered by Ivchenko-Progress AI-24 engines. The type remains in service with several Russian regional airlines.

