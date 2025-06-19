Lockheed Martin is tightening its relationship with hybrid-electric aircraft developer Electra after having helped fund the firm in 2022.

The defence giant’s Skunk Works division has signed an agreement with Electra to “explore ways to accelerate the development of the EL9 in areas including digital engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, sustainment and global business development”, the Virginia-based start-up said on 19 June.

Electra’s in-development EL9 is to be a “blown-lift” civilian aircraft capable of carrying either nine passengers or 1,361kg (3,000lb) of cargo.

Skunk Works will also help Electra “assess opportunities for potential programmes of record with the US Department of Defense and global customers”, Electra adds.

The EL9 will be powered by a hybrid-electric propulsion system featuring eight wing-mounted electric motor-driven propellers. These accelerate the airflow over the wing, improving lift, and enabling ultra-short take-off performance.

Electra says the design allows the aircraft to take-off at only 35kt (65km/h) and in a distance of just 46m (150ft); range is a claimed 1,100nm (2,037km). Service entry is targeted before 2030.

“Lockheed Martin’s breadth of manufacturing, supply chain and military customer expertise is the perfect complement to Electra’s EL9 commercialisation strategy,” says Electra chief executive Marc Allen.

“This relationship will accelerate our speed to market to bring the EL9’s transformative capabilities to our military customers.”

Finding military applications for its blown-lift design has been central to Electra’s strategy. The company last year conducted test flights of a prototype design for the US Army and US Marine Corps.

In April, CEO Allan told FlightGlobal Electra had contracts with the US Department of Defense and that the US government had committed more than $50 million to support development work.

Lockheed has been an ongoing backer, with its in-house innovation arm Lockheed Martin Ventures having in 2022 led a round of funding for Electra.

FlightGlobal also reported last year that Electra was working alongside partners including Skunk Works on a NASA-led emission-reduction programme called Advanced Aircraft Concepts for Environmental Sustainability.