US firm Otto Aviation, which is developing a low-emission business jet, has selected Italian-based Secondo Mona to supply an integrated fuel system.

Otto is developing the super-midsize Phantom 3500, which will have a lightweight and low-drag design enabling a substantial fuel saving over competing jets.

The company is expecting to commence test flights by early 2027 and achieve service entry in 2030.

Secondo Mona is an aerospace specialist located northwest of Milan, providing fuel systems, engine and landing-gear equipment, and actuators.

“Their ability to engineer a lightweight, highly-integrated system that supports both long-range performance and full [sustainable aviation fuel] compatibility makes them the ideal partner,” says Texas-based Otto’s president, Scott Drennan.

The Phantom 3500 is intended have a range of 3,500nm (6,480km) but cut fuel burn by 60% compared with similar aircraft.

Drennan says Secondo Mona has “unmatched experience” and will design a fuel system compatible with wholly-sustainable fuel, which “fit precisely” within the Phantom’s laminar fuselage and wing, preserving structural balance and aerodynamics.

It will provide such features as automated flow control through the use of ‘smart’ sensors.

“[Secondo’s] willingness to invest in the success of the Phantom 3500 through risk-sharing speaks volumes about their belief in both our aircraft and our business plan,” adds Drennan.