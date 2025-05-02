Qatar Airways’ cargo division is to be the launch customer for the Boeing 777-200LR freighter conversion programme established by US-based Mammoth Freighters.

The disclosure follows the initial test flight of the prototype converted aircraft (N705DN), designated the 777-200LRMF, following its modification at Aspire MRO in Fort Worth.

Mammoth says it has finalised an agreement for five aircraft with US sales and leasing firm Jetran.

“This additional freighter capacity will be instrumental in advancing our fleet growth and expanding the premium cargo services we provide to customers worldwide,” says Qatar Airways chief cargo officer Mark Drusch.

“The growth of our fleet with the Mammoth 777s reflects our commitment to operating the largest freighter network and fleet in the industry.”

Mammoth chief Bill Tarpley says the Qatar commitment demonstrates the “long-term value and capabilities” offered by the aircraft.

The conversion company has firm orders for 35 freighter conversions, and has seven 777s undergoing modification – five at Aspire MRO and two in the UK, at STS Aviation Services in Manchester.

Jetran chief Jordan Jaffe says completion of the initial test flight of the 777-200LRMF is “exciting and reassuring”, adding that it has “exceeded expectations”.

“[It has] reinforced our confidence in Mammoth’s engineering and conversion capabilities.”