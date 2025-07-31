Rolls-Royce says it remains “on track” to deliver a 30% time-on-wing improvement for the Trent 1000 and Trent 7000 engine by the end of this year.

The manufacturer has been engaged in various initiatives to achieve an average 80% enhancement of time-on-wing across its modern Trent family by 2027.

Rolls-Royce says it has “either delivered or secured” more than half of this improvement target.

The company disclosed in a half-year briefing that it achieved certification, in June, of its high-pressure blade for the Trent 1000 TEN engine which powers the Boeing 787.

It states that this will “more than double” the time-on-wing of the engine, which has been the subject of various improvements to address durability issues.

The blade is central to the first phase of a ‘durability enhancement package’ for the Trent 1000, similar to a package previously introduced on the Trent 7000 – which has a similar architecture – that powers the Airbus A330neo.

Both engines are also set to undergo a second phase of durability improvement which Rolls-Royce says will provide a further 30% increase in time-on-wing, on top of that achieved by the first phase.

Rolls-Royce delivered fewer Trent 1000 and Trent 7000 engines over the first half, a combined total of 53 compared with 61 in the same period last year.