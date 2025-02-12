Russia’s federal air transport regulator has approved operation of the Yakovlev MC-21’s domestically-built engines at low temperatures.

The Aviadvigatel PD-14 powerplant has been developed for the twinjet’s -310 variant, which contains a higher proportion of Russian-sources components and systems.

Rosaviatsia issued the approval to Aviadvigatel on 25 December, says powerplant designer United Engine.

It states that it removes operating restrictions in icing conditions at ambient temperatures below minus 10°C.

“The document permits the operation of the powerplant at low temperatures,” says United Engine general designer Yuri Shmotin.

“This allows us to expand the operating capabilities of the new-generation domestic aircraft engine.”

Shmotin says the MC-21-310 is conducting additional certification flight tests with the engine. The variant has also been undergoing modification through the substitution of other foreign-supplied systems with Russian-built equivalents.