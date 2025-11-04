Russian aerospace firm UZGA expects to build the first prototype of its TVRS-44 Ladoga regional turboprop by the end of the year.

The twin-engined Ladoga is one of three UZGA aircraft programmes which have undergone a review by Russian certification authorities during a meeting at the federal government co-ordination centre.

According to UZGA director of quality and certification Andrei Dorofeev, the certification basis for the aircraft has been approved and the test programme submitted.

The maiden flight of the Ladoga is scheduled for mid-2026, and its engine – the Klimov TV7-117ST-02 – is expected to be certified next year as well.

This engine is a modified version of the TV7-117ST-01 for the Ilyushin Il-114-300.

Dorofeev told the meeting that type certification for the Ladoga, intended to accommodate 44 passengers, is planned for 2029.

Certification application has also been submitted for the twin-engined UZGA LMS-192 Osvey aircraft, designed for 15-19 passengers.

This aircraft, intended for certification in 2029, will be powered by UZGA’s VK-800 engine.

Delegates also heard that the LMS-901 Baikal – a nine-seat utility aircraft – is being modified with the VK-800 to replace its GE Aerospace H80.

Dorofeev says the first flight of the Baikal with this engine is expected to take place before the end of this year. Certification of the engine and its AV-901 propeller, as well as type certification of the aircraft, are set for 2026.

“Introduction of these aircraft to airlines will have a positive impact on the development of local and regional transportation and the aviation sector,” says federal air transport regulator Rosaviatsia, whose chief, Dmitry Yadrov, moderated the meeting.