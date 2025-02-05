Russia’s S7 Group has shown off a new composite light aircraft, the PV-10 Tango, at the NAIS civil aerospace exhibition in Moscow.

The single-engined, four-seat trainer has been developed by Spectra Aircraft, which is part of S7 Group – the company which operates S7 Airlines.

Spectra Aircraft’s facility is located at Torbeevo, about 80km south of the Russian capital.

The Tango is made entirely of domestic composite materials, says S7 Group.

Group founder Vladislav Filev says the company is looking at launching serial production of the trainer, claiming there are sufficient requests from interested customers.

“This is a completely Russian aircraft, from start to finish, from wheels to tail,” he says.

Filev says the Tango is intended for a pilot-training role at aviation schools.

“After training on Tango, cadets will be able to transfer to more complex, heavier types of aircraft,” he adds.

Filev also indicates that the company is planning to develop further model, potentially including a twin-engined type.