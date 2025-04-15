Russian aircraft manufacturer UZGA is establishing an aftersales service system covering the company’s domestically-produced regional models.

It is intended to provide engineering and design support as well as spares and equipment, along with personnel training.

UZGA is developing a twin-engined 44-seat turboprop, the TVRS-44 Ladoga, while continuing to work on its LMS-901 Baikal single-engined utility aircraft.

Its planned projects also include the LMS-192 Osvey twin-turboprop.

UZGA says the support system will offer airframe and engine maintenance and repair across its aircraft range.

The company adds that interactive hardware and software will enable training of pilots and specialists for its LMS-901 to be “as efficient as possible”.

Initial deployment of the system will focus on centres in Ekaterinburg and Ulyanovsk, before expanding to other locations.