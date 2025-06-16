Safran and Saft are to join forces to develop a high-voltage battery system for electric aviation applications, setting a goal of reaching flight test “before 2029”.

Building on an existing relationship developed through a French state-funded aviation battery research project running since 2021, the pair believe their combined expertise can deliver a system offering “unprecedented power levels”.

“We have been working together for quite a while and we thought there would be a need for an alliance,” says Cedric Duclos, Saft chief executive.

“Now two world leaders in their respective industries are joining forces to develop the technology necessary for a high-voltage battery.”

Bruno Bellanger, his counterpart at Safran Electrical & Power, says the company is “thrilled to move forward” with the partnership, describing battery technology as the “last missing part” of its electrical portfolio.

“We aim to bring to market a groundbreaking high-voltage battery system – a true game-changer for the industry,” he adds.

Based around Saft’s lithium-ion cell technology, the modular and scalable 800V system will offer “class-leading” energy density, Duclos says.

Bellanger says the system will initially be pitched for “propulsive architectures” for hybrid- or full-electric commuter or regional aircraft, and for the electrification of systems aboard larger CS-25-category transport aircraft.

“We are really advancing the technology for the future – it’s an option for electrification whatever you do with it,” Duclos adds.

The pair aim to have the system ready prior to the end of the decade, enabling major customers to launch aircraft development programmes. But the goal is to “have it fly before 2029 at the latest” to ensure technological maturity, says Bellanger.

While Saft is bringing cutting-edge cell chemistries to the partnership, Safran Electrical & Power offers expertise on containment, aircraft protection, installation and certification requirements.

Bellanger says no decision has been taken on the form the partnership will take, with all options, including a possible joint venture, still on the table. He notes the pair will each make a “significant investment” in the effort.

But what became clear from the French research project, says Duclos, is that the two businesses are well aligned. “We would not have gone so far as an exclusive partnership if that wasn’t the case.”