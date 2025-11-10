United Aircraft has carried out water-ingestion tests on its initial import-substituted Yakovlev SJ-100, equipped with Aviadvigatel PD-8 powerplants.

The aircraft, number 97023, carried out the runway pooled-water test at the Gromov institute at Zhukovsky, outside Moscow.

It was accelerated through the standing pool – about 70m long and 12m wide – and United Aircraft says the tests “confirmed the aircraft…can operate with water on the runway”.

SJ-100 water ingestion-c-United Aircraft

Source: United Aircraft

Pooled-water runs were conducted at the Gromov flight-test institute

”During testing, it was confirmed that water does not interfere with the operation of the aircraft’s engines or auxiliary power unit,” says Yakovlev regional aircraft flight-test complex chief Vadim Shirokih.

“Tests were also conducted in reverse-thrust mode, which all modern airliners use for braking on the runway.”

Video cameras – on the jet and the ground – as well as other parametric systems recorded data for the SJ-100 certification programme.

The aircraft is a derivative of the Superjet 100, with Russian-built systems fitted in place of foreign-sourced equipment.

“Water-protection testing of the latest aircraft engines is one of the most important [tasks],” says United Engine deputy sales director Fyodor Mironov.

He says the PD-8 demonstrated “reliable operation” during the pooled-water runs.

Two of the three SJ-100 prototypes have been fitted with PD-8s. But flight-testing of the engine has also been undertaken using an Ilyushin Il-76 testbed.

PD-8s have been developed to replace the PowerJet SaM146, the Franco-Russian engine for the Superjet. United Engine expects full certification testing of the PD-8 to be completed by the end of this year.

