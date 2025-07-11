United Aircraft has flown a Yakovlev Superjet 100 testbed, fitted with Aviadvigatel PD-8 engines, to the test airfield at Moscow Zhukovsky.

The aircraft, serial number 95157, was designed for PowerJet SaM146 engines but is serving as a PD-8 platform for the import-substituted SJ-100 programme.

It has been transferred to Zhukovsky from Komsomolsk-on-Amur to join the certification programme for the SJ-100 at the Gromov institute.

Two pilots and a flight-test engineer were on board for the 8h flight, which operated via Novosibirsk.

SJ prototype 95157-c-United Aircraft

Source: United Aircraft

United Aircraft created the testbed by fitting PD-8 engines to an older Superjet 100 airframe

“On this aircraft, specialists will perform flights to evaluate the characteristics of the main propulsion system,” says United Aircraft.

The SJ-100 programme involves swapping foreign-built equipment and components for domestically-produced equivalents.

United Aircraft carried out the first flight of the PD-8-equipped Superjet in March this year. It has already transferred the initial fully-substituted SJ-100 prototype to Zhukovsky.

