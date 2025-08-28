Hyundai Motor Group-backed electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) developer Supernal is looking for a new leader after the resignation of chief executive Shin Jai-won.

Shin has stepped down to take on an advisory role within the South Korean automotive manufacturer, according to the Yonhap news agency, citing a company announcement.

Source: Supernal

S-A2 is due to enter service later this decade

It says Shin has laid the foundation for the development of Supernal’s SA-2 aircraft – due to fly later this decade – but that new leadership is required to accelerate commercialisation.

Shin has been in charge of Supernal since its creation in 2021.

David Rottblatt, head of business development, is to take over as interim chief operating officer until a new chief executive is appointed.

Besides tethered flights of a demonstrator aircraft earlier this year, there has been little sign of progress at Supernal.

Media reports earlier this summer said the company was reducing its US headcount by around 10%, or a little over 50 positions.

