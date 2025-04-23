Hyundai Motors-backed electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) developer Supernal has begun flight tests of its technology demonstrator aircraft.

Taking place on 1 March, the tethered sortie validated “the company’s capabilities to safely design, build, integrate and fly a full-scale vehicle that will help to inform future [advanced air mobility] products,” says the company.

California-based Supernal will continue testing the demonstrator aircraft with the anticipation of wrapping up activities around mid-June.

The flights will pave the way for the arrival of its first S-A2 prototype later this decade.

Supernal’s most recent schedule indicated that it planned to finish assembly of the first prototype of the four-passenger S-A2 in 2026 ahead of certification in 2028.

“Looking ahead, we will continue to refine flight-test methods that will ensure a successful prototype and future production vehicles,” it adds.