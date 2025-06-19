French-based aircraft storage and component recycling specialist Tarmac Aerosave is formalising a previously ad hoc service of providing non-airworthy parts to buyers for training, collections, or repurposing.

As a result of its activities Tarmac Aerosave – which has three sites in France and Spain – has access to a large range of aerospace items, and receives numerous requests for such parts from interested parties outside of its regular maintenance operations.

While these requests were typically handled on a “case-by-case basis”, the company says demand has increased.

“[We have] chosen to formalise and scale this activity,” says Tarmac Aerosave. It has established a new brand, Tarmac Legacy, and will manage the process in-house.

It aims to offer cabin and cockpit equipment for training flight crew and maintenance personnel, provide heritage material to museums, or create functional and decorative objects for individuals, with customisation support from local artists.

“Tarmac Legacy was in our DNA,” says Tarmac Aerosave president Alexandre Brun, adding that it will improve the company’s aircraft recovery rate – currently around 92%.

Items requested will be rendered “permanently unfit” for airworthiness, says Tarmac Aerosave, pointing out that none will be sourced from parts being temporarily stored for customers.

Tarmac Legacy has an online site which will be open in July, and feature a catalogue of parts extracted from aircraft as well as items repurposed into furnishings and decor.