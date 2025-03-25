Italian general aviation aircraft manufacturer Tecnam sees an opportunity for its P2012 twin piston aircraft to replace legacy twin-engined types in Australia.

The company is promoting a range of aircraft at the Avalon air show. Michael Loccisano, chief executive of local distributor Hallmart Aviation, sees several potential missions for the type, which can accommodate nine passengers in addition to the pilot.

Loccisano believes that there is a big opportunity for the P2012 to replace aircraft in Australia that are, in some cases, up to 40 years old.

One mission is fly-in, fly-out (FIFO) which is key for supporting Australia’s vast resources sector. While FIFO flights for active mining locations are operated with regional jets or even narrowbodies, the P2012 is better optimised for flying small teams into new locations.

Other applications include sightseeing, cargo, and charters. So far, Tecnam has sold two P2012s in Australia, which operate in the Torres Straits region.

Tecnam is also promoting the P2012 as a special mission aircraft, especially for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance work.

Tecnam’s Francesco Sferra, an experimental test pilot, is responsible for special mission sales.

He notes that the P2012 can have a pair of hatches on the bottom of the fuselage that can house equipment such as sensors. Moreover, the aircraft’s large cargo compartment and door is well suited for deploying emergency gear such as life rafts.