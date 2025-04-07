French aerospace firm Thales is introducing an inertial management unit next year, based on new accelerometer technology, intended to offer navigation resilience in regions where jamming or spoofing of satellites is prevalent.

Thales says it has evolved from its TopAxyz inertial management unit, providing the same performance while being 20% smaller, 10% lighter, and more energy-efficient.

As well as three-axis ring-laser gyrometrics, it uses digital micro-electromechanical accelerometers – rather than mechanical ones – and is designed for various applications including commercial aircraft and helicopters.

This technology “opens a new chapter”, says Thales vice-president for flight avionics Florent Chauvancy.

Thales says GPS disruption has become increasingly common, and reliable navigation systems that withstand such effects are “essential”.

The unit provides navigation, attitude and heading information with “enhanced resilience” in harsh environments, the company says – including strong acceleration, vibration, and electromagnetic fields.

It will become available early in the first half of 2026.

“This solution is a key achievement resulting from years of research and investment,” adds Thales, adding that the development will “significantly contribute” to growth of production.