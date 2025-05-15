Turkish cargo carrier ULS Airlines is to receive an Airbus A330-300 converted freighter newly rolled-out by Dresden-based modification specialist EFW.

The A330P2F twinjet is the first of 30 to be converted for US firm Air Transport Services Group.

EFW says a number of conversions on behalf of ATSG will be undertaken in Turkey and China, as well as Germany.

ULS Airlines, founded in 2004, operates three ageing Airbus A310-300 freighters. The company is based in Istanbul.

ATSG chief commercial officer Todd France says delivery of the initial A330 is a “defining moment” for the company.

“This aircraft represents our commitment to innovation and competitiveness in growing e-commerce markets around the globe,” he adds.

The Rolls-Royce Trent 700-powered airframe, MSN356, formerly operated for leisure carrier Thomas Cook Airlines.

“We do not want to just meet demand for capacity,” adds France. “We want to ensure we remain a leading lessor of freighter aircraft.”