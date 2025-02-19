Pratt & Whitney is bringing the Abu Dhabi-based Sanad Group into its geared turbofan maintenance network, the first provider in the Middle East region.

Sanad Group is establishing a new facility in the region which is set for completion in 2028.

Located in Al Ain, about 130km east of the city of Abu Dhabi, the facility will service both the PW1100G for the Airbus A320neo family and the PW1500G for the A220.

It will also offer maintenance on the Embraer E2 family’s PW1900G.

Sanad Group has previously provided services for the International Aero Engines V2500, an option on older A320 models.

“Establishing the GTF maintenance center in Abu Dhabi will enable Sanad to provide high-quality MRO services on the latest technology engines – with the ability to service engines worldwide,” says Sanad chief executive Mansoor Janahi.

Janahi adds that the facility will diversify the emirate’s economy and “strengthen” its position in the aviation sector.

Sanad Group is wholly owned by the sovereign investment company Mubadala.

Local carriers using PW1100G engines include Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, which operates a fleet of A321neos.