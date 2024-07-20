Boeing 777 cargo conversion firm Mammoth Freighters has delivered a -200LR for modification to the UK-based specialist STS Aviation Services.

Mammoth had reached an agreement for conversion work with STS, located in Manchester, two years ago.

The pact covers cargo modification for both 777-200LRs and -300ERs.

STS states that US-based Mammoth transferred the first -200LR to its facility in late June, and that the twinjet will undergo “comprehensive transformation”.

This initial aircraft is N703DN, originally delivered to Delta Air Lines in 2009.

STS’s Manchester site is set to become a centre of excellence for passenger-to-freighter conversion, the company says.

“This facility represents STS’s ongoing expansion and commitment to providing top-tier aircraft maintenance services,” it adds.

Manchester will also offer aircraft-on-ground support and spares provisions.

Mammoth had selected STS as it sought to establish sufficient conversion capacity to meet “robust demand” its cargo 777 product, and said at the time that STS would begin modification work in mid-2024.