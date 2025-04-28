Representatives of Spirit AeroSystems workers in the UK are seeking political support over concerns for the future of the company’s Short Brothers plant in Belfast as it faces break-up.

Airbus has reached an agreement to acquire wing production for the A220 and – if a third party is not identified – mid-fuselage work for the twinjet.

Boeing, whose acquisition of Spirit has prompted the divestment of Airbus work, will become the default owner of the remaining Belfast activities if no other buyer emerges, according to accounts documentation for Short Brothers.

These include production of aerostructures for Bombardier business jets.

But UK union GMB claims Boeing has “indicated it is not interested” in these additional Belfast operations. There is no immediate confirmation of third-party suitors.

Some 800-900 personnel at Belfast work on the A220 wings, out of a total of around 3,500.

A GMB spokesman says this means uncertainty remains for some 2,500 other staff, including those involved with other Airbus work.

He says the union intends to meet with the UK Department for Business and Trade on 30 April, in a bid to have government officials “step in” to safeguard jobs for key manufacturing workers in Northern Ireland – although the nature of any potential intervention remains unclear.

The union adds that it has also engaged with ministers from the Northern Ireland government on the matter, claiming support for the view that a “carve-up does not benefit the company” or the economy.

“We will fight tooth and nail to protect and maintain jobs for future generations,” it states, with GMB senior organiser Alan Perry adding: “The best solution for the Belfast sites is to remain as one identity.”