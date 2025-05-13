UK-based charter and services specialist RVL Aviation is intending to operate flights with Cessna 208B Caravan aircraft retrofitted with the hydrogen-electric powertrain being developed by propulsion specialist ZeroAvia.

RVL Aviation is based at East Midlands airport and carries out a range of aerial activities and maintenance services.

The company plans to use the Caravan, with ZeroAvia’s ZA600 powertrain installed, to conduct cargo services within the UK.

“This zero-emission initiative is a large step,” says RVL Aviation chief Dave Connor. “We look forward to operating the first scheduled commercial flights by this aircraft.”

He states that ZeroAvia has “done a remarkable job” to develop the technology, and describes the Caravan plan as “genuinely exciting”.

RVL is working on an aircraft lease with global asset management firm Monte.

ZeroAvia claims the domestic UK services are “likely to be the world’s first hydrogen-electric commercial operations”.

The company has flight-tested a prototype of the ZA600 in the UK using a Dornier 228 converted to operate with the powertrain.

ZeroAvia says the ZA600 is subject to a certification application with the UK Civil Aviation Authority.

RVL and ZeroAvia believe the Caravan, fitted with the powertrain, would meet operational requirements while “virtually eliminating” the climate impact.

Flights with the Caravan will take place once certification for the engine, its airframe integration, and planned services are obtained – along with completion of training.

“We now have a confirmed launch operator with concrete plans to fly aircraft powered by the ZA600 engine,” says ZeroAvia chief Val Miftakhov, stating that the company needs to focus on certification testing.

“We have the engine design, we have the integration plans for the launch airframe, we have the solutions to provide the hydrogen fuel, and we have the customers wanting to operate the first routes.”