Russia’s United Aircraft states that 11 serial-production Yakovlev SJ-100 airframes have been assembled, and will be retrofitted with domestic systems following certification.

The aerospace firm disclosed the update during a supplier committee meeting at the Komsomolsk-on-Amur manufacturing facility.

Yakovlev’s director of the production centre, Andrei Soynov detailed the status of prototype and serial SJ-100s and outlined plans for the facility’s expansion.

The SJ-100 is a version of the Superjet 100 which features a larger proportion of Russian-built systems.

It conducted its maiden flight in August 2023.

But this airframe – MSN97001, registered 97021 – was still fitted with PowerJet SaM146 engines because the domestic Aviadvigatel PD-8 was still in development.

An earlier Superjet 100, MSN95157, which was built with SaM146s is “being prepared for ground tests” with the PD-8, says United Aircraft. This airframe is registered 97012.

The company has indicated plans to introduce a third test aircraft, the PD-8-powered MSN97003, as part of the certification campaign.

United Aircraft adds that the first serial example, MSN97004, has “already been put under power”, and says 11 assembled serial aircraft will undergo retrofit with domestic components and systems after certification.

Certification flights tests are planned for this year, it states, along with measures to “ensure uninterrupted serial production”. Investment in the Komsomolsk plant is intended to provide a conveyor for final assembly as well as logistics and hangar facilities.

United Aircraft halved its full-year net loss to Rb24.1 billion ($248 million), its newly-released financial statement shows.

The company’s revenues rose by 22% to Rb198 billion over the 12-month period to 31 December 2024.

Pre-tax losses reduced by 35% to Rb32.7 billion.

The company states that – despite the continuing loss – it will maintain its financial and economic activities.

United Aircraft adds that it is pursuing a 2020-35 recovery programme which centres on measures to “ensure the financial stability” over this timeframe.

The main parts of this programme, it says, comprise restructuring of debt, cutting overheads, and optimising purchase of raw materials.

United Aircraft adds that it is undertaking corporate “transformation” to “optimise technological processes”, including establishing two engineering centres for civil and military aviation in order to reduce research-and-development time.

These measures will “improve the financial performance” of the company and ensure it remains a going concern.

United Aircraft gives its year-end authorised capital as Rb268 billion, but the company recently laid out plans to increase this figure by around Rb545 billion.