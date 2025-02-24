Russia’s United Engine has started delivering serially-produced domestic powerplants for the Yakovlev MC-21 programme.

The Aviadvigatel PD-14 engines have been developed for the MC-21-310, the Russian-powered variant of the twinjet.

State technology firm Rostec says the PD-14 has hollow titatium fan blades and that, overall, United Engine implemented 16 “critical” technologies into the powerplant.

These include new materials, coatings and design features.

Rostec says United Engine “has shipped a batch” of serially-built PD-14s for installation on the MC-21.

“It became the first turbofan engine of this level produced in modern Russia,” says Rostec.

The PD-14 was originally intended as an alternative option to the Pratt & Whitney PW1400G geared-fan powerplant, developed for the MC-21-300 before international sanctions blocked progress on the variant.

Yakovlev has been adapting the -310 to include a greater quantity of Russian-sourced components under an import-substitution initiative.

“Our aircraft manufacturers and engine specialists are doing everything possible to conduct certification tests of the import-substituted MC-21 as soon as possible,” says Rostec.

It says that an inventory of components is being created to enable the “earliest possible launch” of MC-21 serial production once testing is complete.

“Owing to tight deadlines, the assembly of serial aircraft, development and production of components and on-board systems, as well as test flights of prototypes are carried out simultaneously,” it adds.