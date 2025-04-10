Business-class seating entrant Unum has unveiled key deals with Wamos Air and TAAG Angola Airlines covering Airbus A330 and Boeing 787 aircraft respectively.

Spanish wet lease and charter operator Wamos Air, which is part of the Abra Group, has chosen the Unum One business class seat for its expanding fleet of A330-200s. The first Unum One delivery for Wamos is scheduled for the second quarter of 2026.

Wamos chief executive Enrique Saiz says: “After extensive evaluation, we selected the Unum One herringbone layout due to its suitability for our operational requirements. Our customers will value the full flat, direct aisle layout, and superior passenger experience, while the seat will offer a reduced cost of ownership due to its lightweight design and ease of maintenance.”

TAAG meanwhile has picked Unum as business class seating supplier for its 787 Dreamliners. The project is part of the Angolan flag carrier’s ongoing passenger experience and fleet modernisation investment.

TAAG chief commercial officer Miguel Carneiro says: “Introducing Unum One into our business class cabin gives us the tools to enhance comfort and quality for our passengers. This upgrade aligns with our ongoing commitment to delivering a world-class travel experience.”

Panasonic Avionics in-flight entertainment will be integrated into TAAG’s business class suites, with Boeing Global Services handling the cabin integration for the project. The seats are due to be delivered in 2026.

Featuring Unum’s patented Scimitar mechanism, the lightweight Unum One business class seat offers airline customers infinite adjustability and the ultimate Zero G position. TSO certification for Unum One is on track for 2025, and with further delivery slots available in 2026.

”The seats are in certification now,” Unum chief executive Chris Brady says. ”We are about 85% of the way through the process at the moment. The physical testing for the UK TSO will be in July and we hope to have that certificate finished [around] September.”

It represents breakthrough deals on both types for the UK business-class seating firm, founded five years ago by former Acro boss Brady. ”This partnership is proof that our approach to business class seating – reliably comfortable and responsibly made – is working. Two customers on two airframes marks another important milestone for us,” he says.

Brady adds: ”The problem is there is not enough capacity in the industry. Lead times are going up. Smaller airlines are disenfranchised. So our mission was to be the credible alternative. We are not a start-up in the sense of people trying to find their way. We are an experienced management team going again.”

Unum was further boosted in January after completing an over-subscribed funding round, backed by existing shareholders, including ACF Investors and Origin Capital Partners.