Vertical Aerospace is developing a longer-range version of its VX4 eVTOL which will rely on hybrid- electric propulsion rather than the all-electric power of its predecessor.

The UK-based specialist says the hybrid variant would be capable of 1,000nm range, some 10 times that of the current VX4, and have the ability to transport an 1,100kg payload.

Vertical has been developing the hybrid propulsion system for 18 months and plans to conduct flight tests in the second quarter of next year, after retrofitting the power system into one of its VX4 prototypes.

Integration of the hybrid-electric propulsion can be achieved “without requiring major redesign”, it insists.

Vertical is forecasting certification of the aircraft in 2028.

The company is aiming the variant at markets including defence and logistics, as well as areas of the commercial sector, such as ambulance airlift, which require longer range.

Vertical adds that the variant could be crewed or uncrewed – using a modification of the Honeywell flight-control system – offering the option of autonomous operation, while its low noise and heat signature make it “well-suited” for “sensitive” missions.

The developer states that it is “actively discussing” applications with government agencies.

“Demand for long-range, high-payload, quiet aircraft is growing rapidly, especially across defence and critical logistics,” says chief executive Stuart Simpson.

He states that the all-electric VX4 provides a “uniquely scalable” offering which can open new air mobility markets.

The variant would take advantage of the proprietary battery technology developed by Vertical.

“Bench-testing has already validated its hybrid-electric architecture, including the successful integration of control algorithms between the power unit and battery,” says the company.

Vertical says development of its all-electric VX4 is continuing and the aircraft “remains on target” for type certification in the UK and Europe in 2028.