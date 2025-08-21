Vietjet has broken ground for its new MRO facility at the in-development Long Thanh international airport.

The low-cost carrier is investing around $100 million into the facility, which will be able to handle up to 10 aircraft simultaneously. The investment also covers the construction of two aircraft hangars at the airport.

“In addition to supporting the maintenance needs of Vietjet’s expanding fleet, the facility is also positioned to serve both domestic and international airlines – enhancing Vietnam’s aviation capabilities and supporting future operations at Long Thanh,” Vietjet states.

The airline had in 2023 indicated its intention to build its own MRO facility, which will be able to service its fleet of narrowbody and widebody aircraft, on top of third-party airline customers.

Long Thanh international airport is located near Ho Chi Minh city and is intended to be the city’s second – and the country’s largest – airport. It is expected to be operational by 2026.