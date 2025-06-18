VoltAero has secured a commitment from Malaysian operator HM Aerospace for up to 30 units of its Cassio 330 hybrid-electric aircraft.

Comprising an order for 15 aircraft plus 15 options, the Cassio 330s will be used for pilot training.

European certification of the French-built aircraft is expected in 2027.

With the latest agreement, VoltAero’s backlog for its Cassio family now stands at over 280 orders, agreements and commitments.

HM Aerospace was established 20 years ago, and some 2,400 pilots have graduated from its training academy.

VoltAero earlier this week announced a substantial redesign of the Cassio 330, changing the tail and powertrain configuration.