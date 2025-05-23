IAG budget airline Vueling plans to become the first European customer for the fuel-saving sharkskin coating developed by Australian firm MicroTau.

Covered by a letter of intent between the pair, the agreement will see Vueling supporting the certification of MicroTau’s Riblet Modification Package (RMP) for future application to the carrier’s narrowbody fleet.

MicroTau claims the technology underpinning the RMP – a film covered in microscopic grooves that is applied to the fuselage, wing, empennage and engine nacelles – improves aerodynamic performance, cutting fuel burn and carbon emissions by up to 4%.

According to the company, the film needed for a typical narrowbody weighs around 60-80kg (132-176lb), rising to 200-300kg for a widebody.

Sydney-based MicroTau has previously signed an agreement with Delta Air Lines to test the technology on its Boeing 767 fleet and the US Air Force for trials with a Lockheed Martin C-130J.

Lufthansa Technik and chemical giant BASF have developed a similar product they call AeroShark, which is already in service with several carriers.