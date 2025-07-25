Work has started to adapt the Aviadvigatel PD-8 engine to the Beriev Be-200 amphibious firefighter, according to Russian state technology firm Rostec.

United Aircraft manufactures the jet-powered amphibian at its Taganrog aviation plant near Rostov-on-Don.

The PD-8 was developed initially for the Yakovlev SJ-100 programme – a successor to the Superjet 100, with a greater proportion of Russian components – as a domestically-built substitute for the PowerJet SaM146 engine.

Yakovlev flew the PD-8 on a Superjet 100 testbed airframe for the first time in March this year and, the following month, conducted flights of the fully-substituted SJ-100 fitted with the powerplant.

With SJ-100 certification work underway, Rostec is keen to broaden applications for the PD-8.

It says adaptation work to the Be-200 has “already begun”, according to acting Rostov region governor Yuri Slyusar – the former head of United Aircraft.

The type, which first flew in 1998, was developed with Progress D-436TP engines.

Be-200s are used to combat wildfires in Russia and overseas. The aircraft has a 12t water payload capability.

“[It] has demonstrated excellent performance in hard-to-reach areas, particularly mountainous areas, when fighting forest fires in Italy, Portugal, Greece, Turkey and other countries,” says Rostec.