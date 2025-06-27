Flight-tests beckon for a Yakovlev Yak-40 which has been fitted with the VK-800 engine intended for the UZGA LMS-901 Baikal and LMS-192 Osvey.

The Yak-40 testbed has been modified at the Siberian aviation research institute SibNIA.

“Installation and commissioning of the VK-800 engine have been completed,” the institute says. “The next stage that lies ahead is a test flight.”

Origins of the VK-800 date back some two decades. It was originally developed by Klimov, with the aim of using it to power helicopters.

While this project became dormant, UZGA revived the engine’s development from 2019 and final factory testing began in 2023.

It says the engine can deliver 807-877hp (601-653kW) depending on requirements.

Along with the Osvey and Baikal, the powerplant is intended for the UTS-800 trainer and the re-engining of L-410 regional airliners.

UZGA has been using General Electric H80 engines to support aircraft programmes while the VK-800 is under development.