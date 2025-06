Airbus delivered 51 aircraft in May, a month absent of order activity ahead of the Paris air show in June.

The airframer handed over three A350-900s and three A330-900s, plus 40 A320neo-family jets and five A220s.

Overall deliveries for the first five months of this year reached 243, still lagging the 256 achieved at the same point in 2024.

Airbus’s net orders remained static at 215. The airframer neither gained nor lost orders during the month.