Airbus handed over a total of 735 aircraft during 2023, managing to exceed its full-year delivery target of 720.

It also secured net orders for 2,094 aircraft – a record figure for the airframer – compared with the 820 reached last year.

The figures mark the first time Airbus has achieved more than 2,000 net orders in a single year.

Its previous highest net total was 1,503 in 2013, aided by strong A320neo-family and widebody numbers.

Airbus recorded gross orders for 2,319 aircraft, the highest gross total since 2014 when it listed 1,796.

The airframer delivered 247 aircraft in the fourth quarter.

Overall deliveries for the year comprised 571 A320neo-family jets, 64 A350s, 32 A330s and 68 A220s.

The airframer handed over 663 aircraft in 2022 – although the formal total was 661, after adjustment for a pair of A350s which could not be delivered to Russia’s Aeroflot owing to sanctions.

Boeing delivered 528 commercial aircraft over the course of the year, including 157 in the fourth quarter.