All seven Airbus A350 freighters on the backlog of US lessor Air Lease have been removed, according to the airframer’s latest order data.

Air Lease was a launch customer for the A350F, having ordered seven of the cargo aircraft at the Dubai air show in 2021.

The A350Fs, originally due to arrive around 2026, had been part of a larger Airbus agreement covering a total of 111 aircraft.

Airbus’s backlog data for the first half of this year shows firm orders for 66 A350Fs. It has listed 10 firm aircraft for Saudi lessor AviLease, which agreed to take 22 of the type during the Paris air show in June.

The A350F is still under development and Airbus expects entry into service in the second half of 2027.

FlightGlobal has sought comment from Air Lease on the backlog change.

Several Airbus orders disclosed during the Paris show have been formally recorded by the airframer.

These include 25 A350-1000s for Riyadh Air and a further 10 for Starlux, plus 20 A330neos for VietJet.

Along with the A350Fs, AviLease is taking 30 A320neo-family jets while Japan’s All Nippon Airways has firmed 27. Polish flag-carrier LOT’s 40 A220s have also been listed.

Airbus has recorded 20 A330neos for Malaysia’s MAB Leasing as well as 21 for IAG, the parent company of A330 operators Iberia, Aer Lingus and Level.

Overall net orders for the six months to 30 June totalled 402. The airframer also achieved 306 deliveries, compared with 323 in the first half of last year.