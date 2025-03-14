Azerbaijan’s National Aviation Academy has introduced a Boeing 777 full-flight simulator through a partnership with freight carrier Silk Way West Airlines.

The simulator has been manufactured by L3Harris Commercial Aviation Solutions.

It is capable of supporting pilot training on the 777-200LR and -300ER as well as the 777F, offering an “exceptionally realistic” environment, says the academy.

The simulator will be available to Azerbaijan Airlines as well as Silk Way West, plus other carriers operating 777s.

“It will enhance [pilots’] skills and ensure compliance with the highest aviation safety standards,” says National Aviation Academy rector Arif Pashayev.

The equipment underwent evaluation by the European Union Aviation Safety Agency in February, and this certification will help position Azerbaijan as a recognised centre.

“By making this facility available in Azerbaijan, [we] eliminate the need for pilots to travel abroad for mandatory training, significantly reducing costs and enhancing accessibility,” says Silk Way West.

The academy is located close to Baku’s international airport.

“By equipping the National Aviation Academy with state-of-the-art training capabilities, we are investing in the future of aviation professionals and strengthening Azerbaijan’s role in international pilot education,” says Silk Way West group president Zaur Akhundov.

“This simulator will serve not only our pilots but also the global aviation community, setting a new benchmark in training quality and accessibility.”

Silk Way West is acquiring 777Fs as part of a fleet modernisation that also covers 777-8Fs and Airbus A350-1000Fs.