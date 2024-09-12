China Development Bank’s financial leasing arm has disclosed that it is ordering 80 Airbus A320neo-family twinjets.

The aircraft will be delivered over the course of 2030-32, the company states.

It has reached the agreement with Airbus in conjunction with its CDB Aviation Lease Finance subsidiary.

China Development Bank says the deal is intended to “optimise the fleet structure” and increase the proportion of efficient, new-technology aircraft.

It has not given a transaction value for the agreement.

But it states that the terms are “fair and reasonable” and in the interests of the company.

China Development Bank has not identified specific variants of the aircraft family covered by the purchase, nor indicated any engine selection.