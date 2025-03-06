Dutch authorities are expected to review a controversial noise-reduction plan for Amsterdam Schiphol airport after a European Commission analysis found it had not given sufficient consideration to potentially influential aspects.

Part of the plan involves capping annual flight movements at 478,000.

Under a process known as ‘Balanced Approach’ for noise control, European Union member states must consider measures including reducing aircraft noise at source, land use and planning, and noise-abatement procedures, before limiting flights.

The Commission has examined the Dutch plan and states that, while authorities “largely” followed the correct procedures, there are “some shortcomings” – particularly the decision to exempt business and general aviation.

Treating commercial aviation differently from these other sectors, despite their noise contribution of 2.5%, is “discriminatory”, says the Commission.

“While these services are not in direct competition with each other, the discrimination stems from including both categories in calculating the noise situation around Schiphol,” it states.

The Commission adds that the plan only “partially” considered the effect of fleet renewal, even though there is a natural trend by carriers to modernise aircraft, and did not fully explore the potential of revised flight procedures.

Its verdict does not block the Dutch cap but is intended to prompt a rethink over the influence of fleet-renewal and operational procedures, and consider whether business and general aviation affect the situation.

Dutch flag-carrier KLM, which last year described the 478,000-movement cap as “incomprehensible”, highlights the “concerns” raised by the Commission in its assessment.

“It is clear from this decision that capacity reduction at Schiphol airport should not be the goal in itself,” says the airline. “The focus should be on achieving the government’s noise-reduction targets, which KLM supports.”

KLM says it expects the Dutch ministry of infrastructure to “take…to heart” the Commission’s findings and follow its recommendations before implementing capacity restrictions.