Airbus has secured European certification for an A330-900 performance-enhancement package which includes new take-off configurations and faster landing-gear retraction.

German leisure carrier Condor is set to introduce aircraft with the modification, following the approval from the European Union Aviation Safety Agency.

Airbus says the package – which is designated ‘Step-4’ – will be a line-fit option for A330neo customers.

“These functions focus on enhancing the aircraft’s low-speed performance,” says the airframer. “This is achieved by further maximising lift and reducing drag during the take-off and initial climb segments.”

There is no change to the five-position flap lever in the cockpit, but the crew will be able to enter four intermediate flap positions – giving a total of nine settings – into the multi-function control and display unit.

Once the flap lever is set, the aircraft’s avionics will automatically adjust the flaps and slats to the required intermediate position.

Condor A330neo-c-Airbus

Source: Airbus

Condor’s A330-900s will have additional take-off flap options and landing-gear enhancements

Along with the extra flap configurations, and a quicker retraction sequence for the landing-gear through updated actuators, the package enables automatic gear-door opening.

This means the landing-gear doors will be automatically commanded to open, just 1s after the jet becomes airborne, if an engine failure occurs on take-off.

Airbus says the enhancements will offer a higher take-off weight capability without additional thrust – up to 6 or 7t at some airports, depending on runway restrictions, and typically about 2.6t.

The airframer says it conducted 175h of flight tests to evaluate the modifications to the landing-gear, high-lift system, avionics and other equipment, supplemented by 630h of simulation time to check crew handling and system integration.

Condor flight-operations personnel tested the enhancements in Toulouse during February, part of a maturity campaign which has examined failure cases and compatibility with airline operations.

