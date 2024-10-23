Brussels Charleroi airport has had a camera and antenna mast installed as part of a digital tower programme which will be operational by the end of 2026.

The Charleroi installation follows that of a similar structure at Liege airport last November.

Charleroi’s mast is 37m (121ft) in height – taller than the airport’s control tower – and features high-resolution cameras and communications technology enabling air traffic controllers to handle airport movements remotely.

The mast is sited about 500m from the tower.

Within a few weeks, says Belgian air navigation service Skeyes, the Charleroi cameras will be transmitting information to a digital tower test centre near Brussels airport.

Real-time air traffic movements from both Charleroi and Liege will be projected onto screens to enable optimisation of systems before the digital tower control centre in Namur becomes operational.