Middle Eastern lessor Dubai Aerospace Enterprise is expanding its portofolio with another 17 aircraft, acquisition of which has been agreed with multiple parties.

The aircraft are on lease to 11 airlines, the company states.

It says the 80% of them are Boeing models and the other 20% are manufactured by Airbus, indicating that almost all are A320neo-family and 737 Max narrowbodies.

DAE says the aircraft are being acquired for a consideration of around $1 billion. All of the aircraft are new-generation models.

The company says the transaction will give it a portfolio 49% comprised of Boeing aircraft, with 46% Airbus and 5% ATR.

“Amid ongoing orderbook delivery delays, we are continuing to source attractive assets in the secondary market to meet our growth and portfolio management targets,” says DAE chief executive Firoz Tarapore.

“This transaction also allows us to further deepen our relationship with our global base of airline customers, and we welcome three airline customers back to DAE.”