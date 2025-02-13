Embraer has yet to determine when it will begin the first passenger-to-freighter conversion of its E195 regional jet, the second of the two aircraft in its E-Freighter programme.

Launched in 2022 alongside a similar modification for the smaller E190, Embraer was aiming to begin conversion work on the E195 this year.

Multiple approvals have already been received for the E190F, with Embraer announcing on 10 February that the European regulator had validated the supplemental type certification for the modification, which now incorporates the cargo loading system.

While delivery of the first jet to launch customer Regional One, a US lessor, is anticipated shortly, Embraer is staying tight-lipped on the schedule for the E195F.

Indeed, the second aircraft to be inducted for conversion – now 70% complete – is another E190. An additional example may follow ahead of the E195, although this will depend on customer demand, it says.

Embraer insists the E195F remains a core part of its plans but has opted to prioritise the E190F due to availability of feedstock, it tells FlightGlobal. There are around 380 E190s suitable for conversion, according to its data.

Additionally, the Brazilian airframer points out that as the conversion process matures, the quicker it will be for the E195.

However, there is no mention on its website of the E195F, with specifications only provided for the E190F.