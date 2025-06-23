United Aircraft has flown the initial fully-substituted Yakovlev SJ-100 to the Gromov test institute near Moscow for certification preparation.

The aircraft is equipped with domestically-produced systems and equipment, and powered by Russian-built Aviadvigatel PD-8 engines.

It carried out its maiden flight on 23 April.

United Aircraft says the trip from its assembly site at Komsomolsk-on-Amur, to the institute at Moscow Zhukovsky, is the first long-haul flight for the PD-8 powerplant.

The duration of the flight – conducted via Irkutsk and Novosibirsk – was around 9h, with the twinjet reaching altitudes up to 12,000m (39,400ft). Four crew members were on board.

“All on-board systems functioned without any problems,” says test pilot Dmitry Demenev, pointing out that the aircraft’s “high level of readiness” enabled it to perform landings at major airports.

The SJ-100 has been transferred to the Yakovlev technical facility at the Gromov institute to undergo preparatory work for the certification flight-test programme, initially being flown at a range of typical operational altitudes and speeds.

Three prototype SJ-100 aircraft have been participating in tests. The first comprises an airframe still fitted with PowerJet SaM146 engines, while the second is a Superjet 100 airframe modified with PD-8s.