Frankfurt’s Hahn airport has recorded a 12% increase in passenger numbers in its first full year under new management, following rescue of the facility from insolvency administration.

The airport’s operator, investment firm Triwo, says 1.9 million passengers used Hahn over the course of 2024.

This follows a 21% rise in the previous year.

Triwo set up the new Hahn operator in February 2023 and took over the airport’s operation at the beginning of May the same year. The airport’s previous operator, Flughagen Frankfurt Hahn, had filed for insolvency in 2021.

Triwo has yet to release Hahn’s financial data for 2024. Under a European Commission ruling last year the German government was instructed to recover some €1.25 million in state aid granted to Hahn.

The airport operator’s previous financial statement, covering the shortened financial period from 8 February to 31 December 2023 showed a net loss of €3.1 million ($3.3 million) on revenues of €11.6 million.

It attributed this partly to a “significantly reduced” freight volume, as a result of “more restrictive” regulatory approval practices.

The company has been focusing on strengthening the freight business and working towards raising passenger numbers to around 2.7 million by the end of this year.

“That is why we are investing in the restructuring and modernisation of the terminal, among other things, says the operator’s managing director Rudiger Franke. He says improvements include centralising security checks and establishing self drop-off terminals.

Triwo says the most popular destinations in 2024 were London Stansted, Palma de Mallorca, Catania, Tirana and Alicante.