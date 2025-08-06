Hobart airport expects to get direct flights from Asia “within the next few years”, following the completion of runway upgrading works.

The A$130 million ($84.3 million) project has seen upgrades to the airport’s runway, as well as widening of existing taxiways and strengthening of parking bay facilities. Hobart airport now has a single runway of 2,747m (8,947ft).

Following the upgrade, the airport will now be able to handle larger aircraft – such as Boeing 787s and Airbus A350s – paving the way for direct operations from Asia to the Tasmanian capital city.

Hobart is well-served by domestic operators like Qantas and Virgin Australia but is linked to just one international point: Auckland.

Hobart Airport CEO Norris Carter states: “[This] upgraded runway now provides us the opportunity to take the airport to the next level and secure direct services to an Asian Hub such as Singapore or Hong Kong.”

Speaking at a media briefing, Carter notes that the airport operator has been speaking with Asian operators “for a number of years now” about potentially launching flights to Hobart.

He adds: “They have been limited by the runway, and that’s why we invested in this [runway upgrading] project. Now that we’ve built the runway, we’ve got that proof of concept that we actually are serious and can do it. So, we’re hopeful that we’ll see those new flights within the next few years.”

Runway upgrading works were carried out in three stages and kicked off in July 2024. The Australian federal government funded A$60 million with the remainder from the airport operator.