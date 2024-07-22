Honeywell and Austrian communications equipment supplier Frequentis say they have reached a “major milestone” in advancing the operation of remotely piloted aircraft in European airspace.

The firms on 23 July announced they have successfully flight tested a new ground control station for electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft that “paves the way for safer and more efficient uncrewed aircraft operations”.

The flight took place in Amstetten, Austria in June and was part of the SESAR Joint Undertaking OperA (Operate Anywhere) project consortium.

“These demonstrations are a critical step toward integrating advanced air mobility systems into everyday airspace, promising significant advancements in drone operation,” says David Shilliday, vice-president and general manager, advanced air mobility at Honeywell Aerospace Technologies.

“With test flights such as the one in Amstetten, Honeywell is not only showcasing cutting-edge technology but is also reaffirming its dedication to shaping the future of aviation,” he adds.

Project OperA is one of the two Honeywell projects awarded through the latest round of funding from the EU’s SESAR 3 initiative that was launched last December.

“The OperA research project provides Frequentis with an innovative environment to enhance existing solutions and develop new technologies,” says Guenter Graf, vice-president for new business development at Frequentis.