Irish-based lessor Avolon has disclosed an order for up to 130 Airbus jets, comprising A330neos and A321neos.

Fifteen A330neos and 75 A321neos make up the firm part of the agreement, with options and purchase rights covering a further 15 A330neos and 25 A321neos.

Avolon says the deliveries will run to 2033.

No engine selection has been given for the single-aisle jets. All A330neos are fitted with Rolls-Royce Trent 7000s.

“This order demonstrates our strong confidence in the long-term demand for new aircraft,” says Avolon chief Andy Cronin.

“Our scale and balance sheet position us to support our airline customers’ expansion and replacement needs into the next decade.”

Airbus says the additional order brings Avolon’s total to 79 A330neos and 264 A321neos.