Leasing company Jackson Square Aviation has agreed to order 50 Airbus A320neo-family jets, its first direct deal with the airframer.

Jackson Square is part of the Japanese Mitsubishi HC Capital Group, which also owns Engine Lease Finance.

Mitsubishi HC Capital says the deliveries will commence in 2031. No engine selection has been disclosed.

Jackson Square has a portfolio of 239 owned and managed aircraft, according to Mitsubishi HC Capital.

It states the lessor placed its first direct order with an airframer in 2018, comprising an agreement for Boeing aircraft.

”[The lessor] has been increasing its portfolio share of next-generation aircraft which have better fuel efficiency compared to the current-generation aircraft,” it adds.

”By acquiring new assets and trading existing fleets, [Jackson Square] aims to expand the business and enhance profitability.”

It adds that the new Airbus order, for which a memorandum of understanding has been signed, will include both A320neo and A321neo twinjets, but the number of each model “is to be determined”.

Jackson Square chief executive Kevin McDonald says the agreement is an “exciting milestone” for the lessor.

He says the company has been a “long-time” participant in sale-and-leaseback financing of Airbus aircraft.

Airbus executive vice-president of sales for commercial aircraft Benoit de Saint-Exupery says the lessor has an “impressive client base” and that its selection of the A320neo follows a “thorough evaluation”.