Lessor SMBC Aviation Capital has exercised options for 22 more Pratt & Whitney PW1100G-powered Airbus A320neo aircraft, boosting its orderbook for the engine type.

The order is supplemental to a 2021 commitment for 20 PW1100G-powered jets, bringing the lessor’s orderbook to 42 examples.

SMBC currently manages a portfolio of 142 PW1100G-powered A320neo family jets .

The lessor’s commercial chief Barry Flannery: “SMBC Aviation Capital is pleased to confirm these latest technology engines reflecting our underlying commitment to invest in the most fuel efficient and sustainable aircraft types, which our customers want to operate.”